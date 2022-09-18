DXdao Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $387.11 or 0.01972681 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $7,266.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao’s genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link/#.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

