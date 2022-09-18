Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 899,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 337,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

