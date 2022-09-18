Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE EIC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.