Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eagle Point Income Stock Down 5.2 %
NYSE EIC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Income (EIC)
