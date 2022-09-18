Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 44.5% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $8.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,515 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 104.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 523,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 266,696 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 136,930 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 36.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 473,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 126,093 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.