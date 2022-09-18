Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 44.5% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $8.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
