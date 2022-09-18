Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
Edible Garden stock remained flat at $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09. Edible Garden has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.00.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Edible Garden Company Profile
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edible Garden (EDBL)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.