Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Edible Garden stock remained flat at $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09. Edible Garden has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.00.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edible Garden Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Edible Garden in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

