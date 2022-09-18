EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE EGGF remained flat at $9.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EG Acquisition by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 33.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

