Elysian Price Down 18% This Week (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $199,990.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Elysian

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.