EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EMCORE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EMCORE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Trading Down 1.9 %

EMCORE Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

See Also

