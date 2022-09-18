Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Price Performance

EPWR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 2,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

