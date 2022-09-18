Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,861 shares of company stock worth $3,116,654. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 23.08. 12,171,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,216. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 23.71.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

