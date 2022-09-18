ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ENEOS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JXHLY traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 7.04. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.40. ENEOS has a twelve month low of 6.82 and a twelve month high of 8.74.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

