Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

About Energy Focus

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 92,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

