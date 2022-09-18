ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 125,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

