Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Enveric Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ ENVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,498. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.
Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
See Also
