Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ENVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,498. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enveric Biosciences

ENVB has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.