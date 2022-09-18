Ergo Market Cap Reaches $190.40 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $190.40 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00016679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00153452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00274814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00722226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00579734 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.