ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 23,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,744. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

