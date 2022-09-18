Evedo (EVED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,924.00

Evedo (EVED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $374,959.85 and approximately $71,924.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

