Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 733,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.