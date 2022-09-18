EverRise Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $28.11 million and $83,332.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise Profile

EverRise launched on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

