Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,600 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 1,008,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $1.41 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAHPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

