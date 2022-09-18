EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 6,477 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. MAI Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.31. 803,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

