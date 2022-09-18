EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,428 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

TAIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 505,083 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

