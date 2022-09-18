EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for 3.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

