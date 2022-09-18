EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 57.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.