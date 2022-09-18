EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 8,779 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 101,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,379. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $111.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.

