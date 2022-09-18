Falconswap (FSW) Market Cap Reaches $429,402.39

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $429,402.39 and approximately $52.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Falconswap

Falconswap was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Falconswap

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

