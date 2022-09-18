FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter worth about $396,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,844,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

