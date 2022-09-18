FC Advisory LLC Buys 7,645 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

