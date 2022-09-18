FC Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VIG stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.