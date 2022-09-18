FC Advisory LLC Sells 956 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCM opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

