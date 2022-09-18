Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $508,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $59.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

