Financial Management Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

