Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

