Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

