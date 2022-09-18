Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

