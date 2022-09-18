Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 4,839 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.37 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

