Financial Review: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) vs. Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Talaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 6.33 -$58.16 million ($1.61) -1.53 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.52) -2.18

Talaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 591.06%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.69%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -592.95% -40.10% -34.23% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -27.17% -26.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

