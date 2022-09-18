FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Hits $439,015.89

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $439,015.89 and $154.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,465.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058164 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00062586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

