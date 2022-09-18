Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Pi Financial

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of FAF opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.36.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

