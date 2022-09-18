First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090. First National has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter.

First National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First National by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First National by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in First National during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.