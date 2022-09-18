First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.3 days.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $28.25 during midday trading on Friday. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

