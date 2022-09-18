First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 60,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

