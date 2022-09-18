First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

FAM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.69. 11,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,015. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 27.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 197,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.