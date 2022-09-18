First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
FAM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.69. 11,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,015. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
