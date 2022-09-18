First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 1,348,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

