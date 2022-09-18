First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 196,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,643. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.