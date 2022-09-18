First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,416 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. 1,587,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

