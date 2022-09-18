First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Position Reduced by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $19.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 311,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,646. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

