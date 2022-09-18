Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. 1,122,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,786. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

