Floki Inu (FLOKI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Floki Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $76.15 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu (CRYPTO:FLOKI) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,261,152,810 coins and its circulating supply is 9,317,941,249,166 coins. The official website for Floki Inu is floki-inu.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | Instagram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.