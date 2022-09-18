Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,821 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises 2.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of Fluor worth $79,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 593.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $30,868,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.33. 1,821,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

